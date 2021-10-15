Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Reaches $165,815.12

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $165,815.12 and $767.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

