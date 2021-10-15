Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.