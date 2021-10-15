ZKSwap (ZKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $98.75 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00067893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,134.48 or 0.99604365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.75 or 0.06231537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

