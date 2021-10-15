ZrCoin One Day Volume Hits $88,378.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $88,378.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.