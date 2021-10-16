$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,864. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.02.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.