$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.
DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,864. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.02.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
