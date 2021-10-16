$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

LNTH stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,500,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

