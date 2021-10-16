-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

