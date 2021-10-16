$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The Manitowoc also reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $535,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

