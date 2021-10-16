$0.13 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GSKY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
