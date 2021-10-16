$0.13 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GSKY. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GSKY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

