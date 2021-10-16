$0.13 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 93,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,909. The stock has a market cap of $417.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.