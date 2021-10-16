$0.17 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.21. Repay posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

RPAY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.