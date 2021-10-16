$0.19 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

