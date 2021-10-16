$0.28 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

CARE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 71,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

