$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

