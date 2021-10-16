-$0.44 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.66. 1,161,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,804. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

