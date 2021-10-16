$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

