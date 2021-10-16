-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.48). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

