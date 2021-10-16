$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

