$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. FS KKR Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FSK stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 156.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

