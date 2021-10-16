$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.72. 1,093,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

