$0.93 EPS Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

TRU stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $115.78. 610,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,460. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

