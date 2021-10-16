$1.20 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

