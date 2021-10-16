$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CNM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 163,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.