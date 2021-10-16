$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.