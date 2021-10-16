$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.74. Eaton posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

