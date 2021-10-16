$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report sales of $10.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

LTCH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

