$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $100.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.49 million and the lowest is $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $380.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GSL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 583,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $799.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

