10,000 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

