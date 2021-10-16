1,070 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.02. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $103.52 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

