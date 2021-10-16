$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $119.73 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 108,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

