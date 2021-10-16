$132.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce sales of $132.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.44 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $534.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.32 million to $550.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.06 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $773.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 471,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,554. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

