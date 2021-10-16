133,368 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 133,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 734,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of BLTSU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

