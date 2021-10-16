13,805 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

