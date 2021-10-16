$141.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $141.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $601.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 2,606,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,962. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

