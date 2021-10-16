156 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

IHF stock opened at $262.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $198.06 and a 12 month high of $275.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.