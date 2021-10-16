156 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

IHF stock opened at $262.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $198.06 and a 12 month high of $275.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.