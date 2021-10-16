159,720 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

WING stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

