18,454 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Telos by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $17,971,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,856 shares of company stock worth $16,900,646 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 711.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

