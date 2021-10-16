19,208 Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.