$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 391,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

