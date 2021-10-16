$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.25 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $83.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

