2,416 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.