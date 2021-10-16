2,419 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

