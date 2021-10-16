24,500 Shares in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

TBNK stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 40,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.