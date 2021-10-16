25,169 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.75 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.