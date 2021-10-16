25,287 Shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 409,254 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

