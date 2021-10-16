2,588 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 341,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

ACRS opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

