$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $264.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.