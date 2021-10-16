$283.34 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $283.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.32 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 4,453,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,341. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

