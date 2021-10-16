$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $9.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,732 shares of company stock worth $1,047,903 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

