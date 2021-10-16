$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.30. 2,814,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

